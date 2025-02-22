Suspected arson at Friendship Baptist Church

DICKSON CO. TENN. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Fire Division (TBIFD) is currently investigating a suspected arson at the Friendship Baptist Church, which occurred early Saturday morning.

A passerby noticed the benches on fire at the church's entrance and reported it. The Tennessee City Fire Resource (TCFR) responded to the scene to extinguish the fire.

TCFR Fire Marshal Investigators, along with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and TBIFD, are collaborating on this investigation.

At this time, the fire remains under investigation.

Please contact Assistant Fire Chief / Fire Marshal Danny Tucker at 615-446-8041 this is the Dickson Dispatch number and they will get you in contact with investigators or you can call in tips to the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.