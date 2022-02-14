Suspected burglar poses as pizza guy in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A homeowner said a man posing as a pizza delivery driver likely burglarized his home in Spring Hill.

It happened minutes after they pulled out of the driveway to go to an early dinner for Valentine's Day.

Veteran Arthur ‘Buddy’ Little lives in the Churchill Farms neighborhood. At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, he left his home to take his wife to a steak dinner. Right after they left, a guy in a GAP sweatshirt and gloves shows up with a pizza box in hand.

A Spring Hill man and his wife went out for an early Valentines last week… then they came home to a burglary. They say someone posed as a pizza delivery driver to see if they were home, then they pried a window open in the back yard. Know him? Call Spring Hill police @nc5 pic.twitter.com/8djasHc3ZC — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) February 14, 2022

"I think it was just a prop," Little said.

When they got home, it was ransacked. Family heirlooms were missing. It appears a burglar forced entry through a window in the backyard.

“This was the point of entry you can see the pry marks,” Little said.

A neighbor reported that they saw a dark Chrysler in the area with California plates.

"They’re astonished," Little said.

He's working with insurance to see if they can get reimbursed, but some of the items were sentimental. Little said they also took some coins that he had collected for his grandchildren.

"Without pictures of the items it’s hard to prove what you have, so it’s a loss," Little said.

What's peculiar, is the break-in suspect hid some of his items, or put them in weird places like the shower.

They now have an upgraded security system.

“It will have sensors all over the windows,” Little said.

There's also some damage.

“He bent the frame of the window where the latches are,” Little said.

If you know this masked man in the home surveillance video, call Spring Hill Police.