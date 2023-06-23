Suspects in Moon Pie Festival hit-and-run arrested

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was arrested Tuesday and another Thursday for a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle at the Moon Pie Festival in Bell Buckle Saturday.

James Nicholas Barrett, 31, of Cannon County was arrested Thursday and has been charged with aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, reckless driving and improper registration, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Lee Grimmett, 30, of Christiana, Tennessee was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with felony evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

Barrett is out of custody after posting bond, which has not been disclosed at this time.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office thanked both the Rutherford County and Cannon County Sheriff's Offices for assisting them in their investigation, as well as the public for providing helpful information to identify the suspects.

