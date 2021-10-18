Suspects ram through security gate, steal trucks from Franklin tree care business

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police are investigating after suspects rammed through a security gate and stole three vehicles from a tree care company.

Surveillance video shows the stolen trucks being taken from the business around 2:30 early Sunday morning.

Two 2019 white Dodge Ram 5500 flatbed pickup trucks and a 2018 Ford F550 pickup truck were taken from the business.

All of the stolen trucks were marked with the logo of Foriest Tree Care.

Two black flatbed trailers were also taken from the business, one of the trailers was found abandoned after becoming disabled on I-65 North near McEwen Drive.