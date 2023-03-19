Suspects sought after spray-painting swastikas and hate messages onto five homes in Sylvan Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A search is underway for two individuals who spray-painted swastikas and hateful messages onto five homes in Sylvan Park.

Metro Police released Ring doorbell footage on Twitter from one of the residences where the individuals can be seen spray-painting the messages on Sunday.

Police say the incident took place early Sunday morning.

BREAKING: These two individuals are suspected of spray painting swastikas and hate messages on 5 homes in the Sylvan Park area early today. Know who they may be? Please 📞 615-742-7463. Specialized Investigations Division detectives are leading this investigation. pic.twitter.com/mZ67Xioybs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 19, 2023

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 615-742-7463.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.