Suspects sought after spray-painting swastikas and hate messages onto five homes in Sylvan Park

Metro Nashville Police Department
This image is from released ring video footage from a home in Sylvan Park that was vandalized by two individuals who spray painted swastikas and hate messages on several sides of the home.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 19, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A search is underway for two individuals who spray-painted swastikas and hateful messages onto five homes in Sylvan Park.

Metro Police released Ring doorbell footage on Twitter from one of the residences where the individuals can be seen spray-painting the messages on Sunday.

Police say the incident took place early Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 615-742-7463.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

