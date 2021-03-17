All-clear given at Metro Courthouse after 'suspicious substance' prompts hazmat response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters have given the all-clear after hazmat crews were called to the Historic Metro Courthouse due to a report of a "suspicious substance."

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed the call came in Wednesday morning at 1 Public Square. The department said the substance was sent to the first floor of the courthouse.

Nashville Fire officials said crews removed the envelope and did not identify any dangerous substance.

Our personnel are testing the substance delivered to the first floor of the historic courthouse. We set up a decontamination area for our personnel outside. pic.twitter.com/d5EItWJdlT — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 17, 2021

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will take over the investigation to identify the sender.