All-clear given at Metro Courthouse after 'suspicious substance' prompts hazmat response

FBI now investigating
WTVF
Hazmat crews have been called to the Historic Metro Courthouse due to a report of a "suspicious substance."
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 17, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters have given the all-clear after hazmat crews were called to the Historic Metro Courthouse due to a report of a "suspicious substance."

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed the call came in Wednesday morning at 1 Public Square. The department said the substance was sent to the first floor of the courthouse.

Nashville Fire officials said crews removed the envelope and did not identify any dangerous substance.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will take over the investigation to identify the sender.

