Swimmers unite during Swim Across America to raise money for local cancer research.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of swimmers and volunteers will make waves on Sunday at the second annual Swim Across America Nashville Pool Relay Swim event at the Ensworth Natatorium in Nashville. This year's goal is to raise $75,000.

Swimmers will have the chance to dedicate their swim to a loved one who has battled cancer and participate in a team relay.

While this is a fun community builder for local swimmers and volunteers, it’s a huge effort that raises money for Vanderbilt’s cancer research.

Event organizers said this is their second year partnering with the hospital and so far they’ve raised more than $140,000 to help kick-start research and trials that are not supported by national funding. That research has gone on to help provide breakthroughs in numerous cancer treatments.

“People around this community know the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center. They know people who have been treated there or they have been treated there," said event co-director Alyssa Corb. "So the fact they know their money is going somewhere they know and trust is important to us as well.”