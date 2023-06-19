Swing and no miss: How this group has taught kids golf for decades

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you're learning something new, sometimes the best thing you can do is just take a swing at it.

That's exactly what a summer program in Clarksville is hoping to do.

"Okay, and you had a 12. Let’s put it down there for you," Price Hopson, a longtime volunteer, said.

The Clarksville Junior Golf Tour was started by Keith and Sally Peterson, along with several other prominent golfing families, back in 1996. Their goal then remains the same as now — teach kids how to play golf and they might just fall in love with it for the rest of their life.

The tournaments take place every Monday in June, which allows young golfers to learn the sport while getting to experience the game at four different courses in Clarksville.

"It gives them a program that they can play at all of those different courses, and get better," Diana Samuels, Co-Director of the CJGT along with her husband Scott, said.

While elite golfers have been forged in this program, Diana hopes all of these kids take aim at an even more important skill.

"We’re trying to teach those players to be honest about their scores or make friends while they’re out here — shake hands when they’re finished, look people in the eye," Samuels said.

Of course, none of this would be possible without a legion of volunteers.

"They love the children and they love the sport," Samuels said.

Volunteers like Mary Fisher have been with the organization since the very beginning.

"I’m passionate about kids," Fisher said. "I love seeing them have a good time and I love to see them doing the right thing, and learning the rules — and playing and developing friendships that will last a long, long time."

She helped found the Clarksville Junior Golf Tour with the Petersons.

After 27 years, Fisher has seen several generations of golfers line up their shots and improve summer after summer.

"From year to year, you do see the progression of the ones that stick with it, how they advance and become good good players," she said.

This is what this program is all about: teaching a game that can be played for life, that begins with that very first swing.

"I think it’s something you can learn at an early age, but yet, when you get really old like I am, you can still play it," Fisher said.

"Good job boys, let’s go up to the next hole now, okay?" Hopson said, as he guided his players to the next hole.

The June 19 tournament at the Clarksville Country Club is the final round of the Clarksville Junior Golf Tour for 2023, but you can still sign up your child for 2024.