Syria and Turkey earthquake: How to help in Middle Tennessee

Khalil Hamra/AP
Collapsed buildings are seen in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Nearly two days after the magnitude 7.8 quake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, thinly stretched rescue teams work to pull more people from the rubble of thousands of buildings. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Posted at 9:57 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 22:57:01-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search for survivors continues in Syria and Turkey following a devastating earthquake.

Approximately 12,000 people have now been found dead overseas. Amid the heartbreak, people in Nashville are mobilizing to help with relief efforts.

The owners of Edessa Restaurant, which serves Kurdish and Turkish cuisine on Nolensville Pike, said that after hearing of the tragic news, people kept coming in to ask what they could do to help.

That's when they knew they could help point people to legitimate charities and organizations.

After the 2011 Syrian civil war, getting aid to the region has been complicated.

It's why organizers say the best way to help is by donating funds to groups already on the ground like the Kurdish Alliance of North America.

A list of organizations helping earthquake victims is below:

