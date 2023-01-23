TAKE A LOOK: Robert's Western World is asking for help finding two people who allegedly attacked employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Robert's Western World, you can usually spot a gentleman or two.

But last night around midnight, general manager Emily Jones, said that wasn't the case.

"It's just totally uncalled for. Out of the blue, random act of just hate and abuse. It was awful," she said.

Jones said two of her employees were assaulted after a misunderstanding.

"Some guy and in the video you can see, he's sitting there hanging out and the door guy was talking to one of his friends in his group. And I guess they didn't realize that he was one of our door guys and thought he was just talking crap to the other guy and just out of nowhere coldcocked him on the side of the face," she said.

Jones said a second person, with short dark brown hair and a clean shave, then hit a second employee.

"One of the staff members went to the hospital and has a fractured nose and the other one is just really sore today. Both of them were hit square in the face multiple times," she said.

Jones said acts like these will not be tolerated, which is why they're taking to social media for help.

"We won't put up with disrespect. We're not going to deal with misbehavior. Yes it's a honky tonk, but you can still be respectful, have fun, and not be a jerk," she said.

The owners said they appreciate any leads or help and are even offering a cash reward for anyone able to identify the two individuals.

It's not the first time, the bar has asked for help online. About six months ago a similar situation played out, and in a matter of hours, people on social media made an identification.

"The guy is facing felony assault charges, lives in another state. They were able to positively identify his accomplice and we're pushing to the full extent of the law," Jones said.

At Robert's, family comes first, and that's the reason, Jones believes, they'll be able to make an identification this time around too.

Robert's Western World says they're reviewing their footage and working on finding more images of the two men.

But if you recognize them, you can contact the bar, by texting 615-689-6319.