Take a look! Tennessee Titans unveil first look at proposed new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans have released the first look at their proposed new stadium!

The stadium would cover 1.7 million square feet with a 60,000 capacity.

Tennessee Titans

The architecture is expected to give special attention to a multi-purpose function and allow the city to maximize the number and different types of events that can take place in the new building.

Key features include:

Exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Music City

A circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof

Improved sight lines for all spectators through diverse viewing experiences

High-tech and sustainable materials throughout the building

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”