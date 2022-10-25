Watch Now
Take a look! Tennessee Titans unveil first look at proposed new stadium

Tennessee Titans
Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans have released the first look at their proposed new stadium!

The stadium would cover 1.7 million square feet with a 60,000 capacity.

The architecture is expected to give special attention to a multi-purpose function and allow the city to maximize the number and different types of events that can take place in the new building.

Key features include:

  • Exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Music City
  • A circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof
  • Improved sight lines for all spectators through diverse viewing experiences
  • High-tech and sustainable materials throughout the building
“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

