Take a trip back to when dinosaurs roamed at Jurassic Quest this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend, get up close and personal with life-size dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest at the Fairgrounds Nashville.

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, bring the whole family out to get the ultimate experience, feeling like you have traveled back in time. Kids and ride a dinosaur, jump in bounce houses, participate in craft making, dig for fossils, and get to meet and learn about their favorite dinosaurs.

To learn more about the Jurassic Quest experience, hit play on the video above.

You can buy tickets and schedule a time for your family to visit, here.