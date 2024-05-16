Take it back to the roaring 20s tonight all while raising money for a good cause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ladies grab your flapper dress and fellas, I hope your tux is dry cleaned. One event is taking you back to the roaring 20s for a good cause tonight.

I wanted to let you know about the "Martini's and Jazz" fundraiser tonight at Center 615. It's an evening benefiting Nashville Pride.

There will be drinks, appetizers and sweet treats plus live music and entertainment.

"Martinis & Jazz" is Nashville Pride’s largest fundraiser outside of the annual Festival.

Tickets are $50 and they're still available online.