'Take it Down' aims to help people under 18 start fresh by removing explicit content online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new program is helping people take back control of explicit images and videos that may have been shared on the internet.

It is called Take It Down and it's a free service that can help children under 18, or adults who may have content of them from when they were younger, and quickly have it removed from the internet.

The program is run by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and works with online platforms that have agreed to participate. This includes Meta's Facebook and Instagram, MG Freesites' Pornhub and Mindgeek, OnlyFans, and Yubo.

Take It Down will remove any online nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photos reported on the platform.

Users can remain anonymous and will not have to send the photos or videos to anyone for it to work or involve law enforcement.

The service assigns a digital fingerprint called a hash value to images and videos to detect and remove them on sites and apps.

All you have to do is go to take.it.down.ncmec.org and hit "Get Started."

NCMEC said its CyberTipline received 29.3 million reports of suspected online child exploitation in 2021. That was up 35 percent from a year earlier.

Having videos and pictures you never intended to be shared or that you regret posting can be scary. That is why this program aims to help people move forward.