Take mom to listen to jazz this Mother's Day at Jazz on the Cumberland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking for something fun to do with mom Sunday, if she is a music lover you might want to take her to the Jazz on the Cumberland concert.

Sunday is the Mother's Day Edition and the first concert in the Jazz on the Cumberland series.

It is happening at Cumberland Park from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

It is free, family-friendly, and open to all. Just bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit and enjoy the music from both local and national groups.

There will also be food trucks and vendors to shop from and a kid's play zone to let the little ones run around.

People can park for $10 in the R and T lots at Nissan Stadium.

Jazz on the Cumberland will be once a month through October, so people have multiple chances this summer and fall to enjoy it.

The rest of the concert dates are:

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023