Local woman's memory lives on with little library dedication

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Patricia Brown was a woman who spent a lot of her life dedicated to education. One thing about her is clear, she cared about her students.

"She created E. B. Wilson for the student that people had just sort of ignored, Tricia never ignored them," said Janan Dorris.

Brown founded E. B. Wilson and it originally was a night school, it is now a hybrid school.

"I think listening to her and knowing her legacy, knowing everything that she had done for the school. You know it kind of put me in the position where I've got to continue. I've got to continue to kind of carry the torch," E. B. Wilson's Principal Dr. Tanya Whittaker said.

Outside the school's doors, her memory will live on with a little library.

"This little library is just one more way for us to make sure we are getting books into as many hands as possible," Director of the Gallatin Public Library of Sumner County Gabby Cato said.

Students can now have access to a library right outside and learn more about the woman who started it all.

"They say no one really dies until people stop saying their name and it's going to be a long long time before people stop saying Tricia Brown," Dorris said.