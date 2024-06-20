Taking a break from the heat can be a luxury for people working outside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Staying out in the heat too long can be dangerous for your health. On Thursday, afternoon highs hit the low/mid 90s. Starting Friday, expect record-setting heat to stick around throughout the weekend.

Experts encourage people not to be out in the sun all day, but some careers require you to be out in the heat.

Employees with Guthrie’s Moving & Delivery work hard during these Summer months, getting a workout in by lifting furniture.

Owner Jaylin Guthrie says being out in the heat is a part of the job.

“I’m not going to lie to you, there's not really a way to prepare for summer," Jaylin said.

Jaylin reminds his employees to take breaks in the shade and don't be afraid to reach for some water.

Dr. Ashley Panas with Vanderbilt University Medical Center says hydration is key if you're outside.

"If you’re sweating, you’re generally losing some Electrolytes in you need replenish those electrolytes," Dr. Panas said.

She said if not you could experience a heat-related illness; like heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or even a heat stroke.

"When someone starts to seem off maybe they just have headaches, then they start to act confused or even have seizures. They also may become unconscious and that’s a sign of heat stroke. If so, that person needs immediate attention," Dr. Panas said.

Dr. Panas wants people to listen to their bodies.

"Try to take breaks out of the heat; in the shade, inside a building with A/C or a fan," Dr. Panas said. This is something Jaylin and the team will continue to do because summer is literally just heating up.

"Water is definitely needed on their job no matter what you’re doing; just keep yourself healthy and motivated," Jaylin explained.

Some brands of water and sports drinks have Electrolytes added.

Other symptoms to look out for related to heat: nausea, muscle cramps, tiredness, or weakness. The CDC is more information.

For more information on Guthrie's Moving & Delivery; click here.