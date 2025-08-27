Talent show to benefit Nashville nonprofit fighting food insecurity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville’s stage is set for a night to remember.

Nashville’s Got Talent takes over City Winery on September 4, bringing community and corporate leaders together to showcase their hidden talents. Tickets can be purchased here.

This year’s hosts are Olympian Shawn Johnson East and country star Jessie James Decker, promising a fun-filled evening of music and entertainment.

The event benefits The Store, a nonprofit founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Unlike traditional food pantries, The Store allows families to shop for the groceries they need, giving them both dignity and choice.

It’s an unforgettable night uniting talent with heart, all for a cause that keeps Nashville strong.

