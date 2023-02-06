Talk a walk through Nashville's Civil Rights Sit-Ins history

NASHVILLE. TENN. (WTVF) — Nashville is a place full of history. Now, with the help of a Fisk University professor, you can learn more about our city's history and the Civil Rights Movement.

You can spend a little over an hour on a one-mile walk to learn more about the civil rights sit-ins and their ties to Nashville. This is an audio tour written and narrated by Fisk University professor Linda Wynn.

It is all concentrated in the downtown area. All you need to do is log on to the website. There you can look at all 11 stops and listen to more about each place and its role.

Here are all the different stops:

