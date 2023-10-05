Tanger Nashville Outlets set to open soon with more than 60 new stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — South Nashville is anticipating the grand opening of Tanger Nashville Outlets approaches, promising to bring over 60 new stores to the community.

This shopping center will be open just in time for the holiday season, it's scheduled for October 27th, and locals couldn't be more excited.

Construction crews have been working tirelessly to put the finishing touches on this expansive shopping center, spanning seven buildings and covering 290,000 square feet of retail space.

Everything from addresses above doors to shelving, decor, and even murals is going up.

One of those mural artist is Nathan Brown.

He went from being a South Nashville kid skateboarding and doing graffiti to making a career out of art. Brown is excited for this opportunity.

"It feels great. I mean, it's wild because what I got on site, I was like I lit grew up right on the street. And I used to work at Hickory all the malls. So, this is like my neighborhood. This is where I grew up and developed. You know, painting and skateboarding and all the fun things," Brown shared.

Many South Nashville residents are thrilled to witness the growth and development taking place in Antioch, particularly around Century Farms.

Tanger Nashville Outlets is set to become an important part of the community.

"To be a part of the Century Farms development is an awesome thing. And we're so lucky and honored to be a part of that. And we can't wait to see what other items come to this development in this area. And we're just excited to be one of the first," said McKenzie Reagan, Tanger Nashville's marketing director.

The upcoming grand opening is not only a cause for celebration but also a significant boost to the local job market. T

anger Outlets is expected to provide more than a thousand full-time and part-time job opportunities, further contributing to the area's economic growth.

As South Nashville prepares to welcome this exciting addition to its retail landscape, anticipation is building among both residents and visitors.

Tanger Nashville Outlets promises to be a hub of shopping, entertainment, and community engagement, and its grand opening on October 27th can't come soon enough.

A list of all the shops currently announced are listed below:



Elevated brands: Ariat, Joe’s Jeans, Neighborhood Goods, Summersalt, Roller Rabbit, Robert Graham, UGG, Huk and Ulta Beauty

Accessories and jewelry brands: Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Fossil, Sunglass Hut and Oakley

Athletic and footwear: Nike, Under Armour, Puma, Adidas, and Journeys.

Fashion apparel brands: Polo Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, J.Crew, Victoria’s Secret and Vineyard Vines.

Home furnishing brands: Pottery Barn, ZWILLING J.A. Henckels, and Kuhn Rikon.