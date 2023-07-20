Tanger Outlets: 60+ shops coming to Nashville, here's what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to a big shopping area, Antioch, might be the place that most misses having one.

After Hickory Hollow Mall closed down there hasn't been many shopping options nearby.

But Tanger Outlets is expected to change that soon.

CEO Stephen Yalof said the design of the shopping is inspired by community input.

"What the shopper was saying is we love and open air experience but we want it to be much more than just shopping. We want it to be a place to be entertained, a place to gather, and a place for great food and beverage," he said.

Among the shops expected to open include big names.

"Obviously Ralph Lauren is important, Coach, Michael Kors, Ulta, Shake Shack, Prince's Hot Chicken," Yalof said.

But the goal is to make sure local businesses also get an opportunity to be part of the economic growth, because at the end of the day, Yalof said, that's the only way to provide shoppers an authentic Nashville experience.

"Whether you're visiting Nashville from some other state, some other city or even some other country or you're a local person we want to make sure we're giving you that Nashville iconic offering. We're going to do so with Tailgate Brewery and Prince's Hot Chicken and Eggspectation and Red Bicycle Coffee," he said.

Tanger Outlets said the development will also provide more than a thousand combined full time and part time jobs.

"We're going to have 60 stores here and everybody is going to be hiring. And they're going to be hiring local people to fill those roles," he said.

And with nearby development also planned, Yalof said, this marks the beginning of a growing story for Antioch.

A list of all the shops currently announced are listed below:



Elevated brands: Ariat, Joe’s Jeans, Neighborhood Goods, Summersalt, Roller Rabbit, Robert Graham, UGG, Huk and Ulta Beauty

Accessories and jewelry brands: Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Fossil, Sunglass Hut and Oakley

Athletic and footwear: Nike, Under Armour, Puma, Adidas and Journeys.

Fashion apparel brands: Polo Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, J.Crew, Victoria’s Secret and Vineyard Vines.

Home furnishing brands: Pottery Barn, ZWILLING J.A. Henckels and Kuhn Rikon.