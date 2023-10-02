Taste of West Nash highlights delicious eateries across the area and helps a good cause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an annual event that highlights what makes West Nashville wonderful and it's happening Tuesday!

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Fat Bottom Brewing Co., you can enjoy samples of dishes from restaurants around The Nations, Sylvan Park, Charlotte Ave., and Bellevue area.

There's plenty of food to enjoy at the festival, including Daddy's Dogs, Punk Wok and Honeyfire Barbeque Co...just to name a few delicious spots!

There's also performances from local artists and a silent auction to enjoy!

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online, proceeds go to benefit Dream Streets. Those aged 12 and under can get in for free!