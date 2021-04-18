Tattoo shop reopens following Christmas day bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A tattoo parlor is making their comeback after being destroyed in the Christmas Day bombing.

Pride & Glory Tattoo Parlor was one of more than 40 businesses unfortunate enough to be caught directly in the RV blast that rocked Second Avenue. The explosion destroyed the business.

On Saturday, the community gathered at the tattoo parlor's new location on 510 Rep. John Lewis Way S. for a party as they celebrated their reopening!

"Seeing that image of second avenue so destroyed, it wasn't real, it's very hard to take in and still is," owner Pete Gibson said, "till this day can't drive down 2nd Avenue, that day took a piece of my heart."

Gibson says re-opening wouldn't have been possible if so many people hadn't reached out to help after the bombing. He says it's that solidarity that makes us Nashville Strong.

Pride & Glory will officially reopen to the public Thursday, April 22nd.