Tax Advice: Tips to remember when filing returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tax-filing season officially begins tomorrow and experts say it's best to start early because we could see a repeat of last year's slow turnaround.

Bryan Williams , tax advisor and founder of People's Tax Service says this year there are a couple of changes.

Families who received a child tax credit and stimulus payments will need to keep an eye on the mail for two letters that will have details needed to file your return.

"You want to make sure you have every tax document, even things you're not sure about, just put it all in a folder. Put it all together," he said.

He says the IRS continues to face a massive backlog, and this year it's extremely important to make sure all your information is entered correctly or else you risk lengthy delays

"A lot of times some people forget if you work one day in a year, you are actually going to get a tax document and you need that. Not having that one tax document could delay your refund getting to you in a time like this when we actually need those extra funds in our pocket," he said.

Williams says the most important thing people can do to have a less painful tax season is get organized.

"I encourage everyone to go to IRS.gov, set up that tax account so they can view you know that advanced child tax credit that was received. Any stimulus payments as well as seeing if there's anything related to any other tax return that may be under review with the IRS," Williams said.

The deadline for most people to file their tax return is April 18th.