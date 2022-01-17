Tax refund program available for victims of major storms in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are rebuilding after a major storm, you may not know there is a sales tax relief program available just for you.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue created the Natural Disaster Sales Tax Relief program shortly after the 2010 floods.

"A sales tax refund might sound like something small in the grand scheme or things, but we've all seen our neighbors when they've gone through some of these devastating, horrible things and any little bit helps," said Kathleen Jacob, a public information officer with the department.

People who receive financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the repair, replacement, or construction of their primary home that was damaged or destroyed in a natural disaster may qualify for a refund.

Residents affected by the March flash flood, Waverly flood or the December tornadoes are likely eligible.

According to the department of revenue, storm victims can have up to $2,500 in sales tax refunded for purchases of major appliances, furniture and building supplies. A claim can be filed up to one year from the date on the FEMA decision letter, therefore claimants should wait to file until all purchases have been made.

These are items eligible for the sales tax refund:

With a purchase price of $3,200 or less per item:

• Dishwasher

• Dryer

• Fan

• Freezer

• Oven

• Range

• Refrigerator

• Stove

• Vacuum cleaner

• Washer

• Water heater

• Bedroom suites

• Book shelves

• Entertainment cabinet

• Lamps

• Desks

• Chairs

• Dining set

• Sofa

• Tables

With a purchase price of $500 or less per item:

• Boxes

• Trash bags

• Drywall

• Roofing shingles

• Gutters downspouts

• Windows

• Insulation

• Paint

• Sheetrock

• Roofing paper

• Vents

• Doors

• Construction tools

• Flooring ($500 limit is applied to the per unit price of the product)

• Hardware

• Paint materials

• Other building materials

• Cleaning and disinfecting supplies

Since 2010, the state has refunded $2,846,375.74 in sales tax to residents affected by natural disasters.

Click here to learn how to file.