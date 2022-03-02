Tax refunds could be delayed for millions of Americans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millions of Americans will start to receive their tax refunds this week, but there could be some delays if you claim the Child Tax Credit or the Earned Income Tax Credit.

The IRS usually takes a little longer processing these returns to try and catch fraud.

Taxpayers who filed early in the tax season, which began January 24th, and claimed either of those two tax credits are likely to receive their refund checks this week, according to the IRS.

This only goes for taxpayers who also meet three additional requirements: filing electronically, choosing to get their refund by direct deposit, and not being identified by the IRS as having a problem on their returns.

Taxpayers claiming one or both of the tax credits who ask for paper checks may have to wait an additional several days for the money to show up in the mail, even if they filed electronically.

On average, more than 30 million families claim the Child Tax Credit and about 25 million people claim the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Most U.S. taxpayers are expected to get their tax refunds within 21 days of filing their returns.

Data suggests most Americans still haven’t filed their taxes.

The filing deadline is April 18th and you can check the status of your refund online, too.