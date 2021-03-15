Tax refunds delayed; what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some people who have already filed their taxes are reporting delays in getting their refund.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) got a late start processing returns this year, due to the January stimulus checks. The IRS started processing returns about three weeks ago, but it’s still having trouble moving quickly.

Experts say the pandemic staffing issues that hit the IRS hard last year are still not resolved -- now add to that another round of stimulus checks and the thousands daily phone calls the agency will have to deal with.

The government accounting office is warning of several glitches right now, including late mail, issues with the "where’s my refund" app and leftover returns from last year.

Experts suggest people file electronically, request direct deposit and file sooner rather than later. Click here to check the status of your refund.