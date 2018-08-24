Taylor Swift, Keith Urban Playing Nashville This Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Music City is living up to its name this weekend with some of the industry’s biggest stars coming to Nashville.

Thousands are expected to pack the streets to see performances from Taylor Swift, Keith Urban and Def Leppard. If you’re heading downtown this weekend, be prepared for traffic delays.

Thursday night, Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off the busy music weekend with a performance at Vanderbilt – and several fans became frustrated when they couldn’t get inside the stadium.

According to the university, many showed up around 8 p.m. and bag searches, along with the use of metal detector wands, caused a large back-up. Also, several people apparently didn't know about Vanderbilt’s bag policy.

On Friday night, Keith Urban is performing at Bridgestone Arena, with Def Leppard and Journey taking the stage on Saturday.

For entry into Bridgestone, you can't bring a backpack, an oversized purse, a suitcase or a messenger/duffle bag of any kind. However, you can bring smaller bags and a clear, tote bag. Click here for more information.

If you're heading to see Taylor Swift Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, the clear bag policy remains in effect.