NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music's biggest stars are gathering in Nashville Wednesday night for the 60th annual CMA Awards, with Taylor Swift returning to the stage, Ella Langley leading the nominations and two winners already announced.

The ceremony takes place Nov. 18 at Bridgestone Arena, with Lainey Wilson returning as host for the third consecutive year.

Early CMA Award winners announced

The Country Music Association announced two winners Wednesday morning, hours before the ceremony.

HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw won Musical Event of the Year for "McArthur," produced by Jay Joyce.

Ella Langley also picked up Music Video of the Year for "Choosin' Texas," which she directed alongside Caylee Robillard and Wales Toney.

The winners were revealed on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a broadcast from Honky Tonk Central in downtown Nashville.

Taylor Swift returns to the CMA stage

One of the night's biggest attractions will be Taylor Swift, who is set to perform at the CMA Awards for the first time in 13 years.

Swift last appeared at the ceremony a decade ago. In 2009, she became the youngest artist to win Entertainer of the Year.

She's nominated for Single of the Year for "I Knew It, I Knew You," featured in "Toy Story 5." The song also earned producer Jack Antonoff his first CMA nomination.

Ella Langley leads nominations

Langley enters Wednesday's ceremony with nine nominations, more than any other artist this year, following the success of her hit "Choosin' Texas."

Miranda Lambert follows with seven nominations, while Kacey Musgraves and Ben West have five each.

Langley is also competing for Entertainer of the Year against Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Wilson, who won the award last year.

Major performances and tributes planned

The ceremony will feature performances from Langley, Lambert, Musgraves, Johnson, Combs, Megan Moroney, Tim McGraw, Vince Gill, The Red Clay Strays, Tucker Wetmore and Zach Top, among others.

Stapleton is scheduled for two collaborations, one with Mumford & Sons and another with Stephen Wilson Jr.

The show will also honor country music legends Brooks & Dunn with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Brothers Osborne, HARDY, Luke Bryan, Marcus King and Halestorm will perform a tribute to the duo.

Another special tribute will celebrate the life and music of Dolly Parton, who died in August at age 80 following a battle with cancer.

The CMA Awards recognize achievements across country music, with nominees and winners selected by voting members of the Country Music Association.