Taylor Swift-signed guitar added to auction for veterans and first responders

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (WTVF) — Running through December 12, an auction to support veterans and first responders is offering a collection of musical merchandise, including an autographed guitar by Taylor Swift.

California-based organization Raven Drum Foundation is holding its second annual "12 Drummers Drumming" auction to raise funds for people dealing with PTSD, trauma, and suicidal ideation.

The organization was founded by Hall of Famer Rick Allen of Def Leppard and his wife, singer-songwriter Lauren Monroe.

Among the available items up for auction are:

Taylor Swift autographed guitar

Alvin Taylor's sticks, used to record George Harrison's "33 & 1/3" album

Def Leppard - Hysteria Funko Pop! Figures (Limited Edition) signed by Rick Allen

Drum signed by Stewart Copeland

Electric guitar signed by Styx

Original painting on drumhead and 30-minute Zoom with Zac Hanson

You can bid for any of the items available now at this link.