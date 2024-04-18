Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' sets up at Grimey's

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Swifties will have a chance at the perfect photo op while waiting in line to snag Taylor Swift's newest album Friday.

Grimey's New and Preloved Music asked illustrator Alexandria Hall to create a new mural on the side of the Nashville store to celebrate the release of "The Tortured Poets Department," which drops Friday at 11 a.m. Grimey's will carry four vinyl variants: "The Manuscript," "The Bolter," "The Albatross" and "The Black Dog."

The mural depicting the new album is one of several works of art that have popped up in major cities ahead of its release, giving fans clues as to what will be the first single from the album. Beside each mural is a QR code that takes you to a YouTube short showing a typewriter stamping a single letter. For Nashville, it's "O." With the final clue discovered in a Montreal mural, Swifties figured the letter scramble out fairly, well — swiftly: the first single will be "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone.

The album release falls one day before Record Store Day, which celebrates the culture surrounding nearly 1,400 independently-owned record stores in the United States. Certain shops will offer exclusive releases, small-run vinyl batches, live music and special surprises.

In 2022, Grimey's honored Swift with an "Eras"-inspired mural when she was named the 2022 Record Store Day ambassador. This year's ambassador also has local ties: Paramore. The three-time Grammy award-winning band formed in Franklin back in 2024. To recognize this year's honoree, participating record stores will carry a limited 12" single on Saturday with Paramore's tribute to Talking Heads on one side — and David Byrne's take on their hit "Hard Times" on the other.

Check out these local record shops:

Nashville



Alison's Record Shop

Boulevard Record Shop

Grimey's

Mckay Books

New Life Record Shop

Swaggie Records

The Great Escape Nashville

The Groove

The Vinyl Bunker

Third Man Records and Novelties

Vinyl Tap

Additional Middle Tennessee Locations

