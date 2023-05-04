Taylor ticket troubles just two days before Swift's first Eras show in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the moment they opened up their 16th birthday presents from their mom Suann, Ella and Reese Sanford have been looking forward to May 5.

For a special concert, their mom Suann wanted to make sure of one thing.

"That I had a safe space for my daughter," Suann said. "Ella is on the spectrum. She has autism."

That meant a suite for the Taylor Swift show. Suann found one — on StubHub — and she bought tickets back in November. But in the months that followed, the tickets never showed in her inbox. Two weeks ago, Suann started digging and found the tickets were bogus.

Suann says she called StubHub, talking to several staffers over hours on the phone.

Each time, she says they promised they'd make it right, but they had never actually emailed her any replacement tickets until she called NewsChannel 5 Wednesday afternoon, and then called StubHub back.

"Now my backs against the wall and I've had to ask for help. NewsChannel 5 will be coming to my house at 3:15 and we are going to talk about this," Suann said. "Five minutes later we get VIP tickets in our email from Ticketmaster."

So for the Sanfords, the show is back on.

"When your child sparks joy and expresses interest in something when you don't get that very often, it's magic," Suann said.

Magic that, at least this week, wasn't just confined to a Friday stage.