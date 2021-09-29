TBI: Bias-motivated offenses accounted for 80% of hate crimes in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new statistics detailing the nature of hate crime in the state.

Reported hate crimes rose slightly in 2020 from the year prior, from 113 to 118, but the figure is still lower than the 168 reports made in 2018.

Eighty percent of all hate crimes reported last year were bias-motivated the TBI said. Of the bias-motivated crimes against persons that were reported, race or ethnicity accounted for 67.5% of those incidents, followed by sexual orientation bias at 20%.

A second report released this week took a look at violence directed toward law enforcement officers, which saw a slight decrease in 2020 from the year prior.

The TBI said simple assault continues to be the highest-reported offense against a law enforcement officer.

Click here to view the reports.