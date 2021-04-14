TBI early findings show Knoxville officer was not shot by student's gun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the bullet that hit a Knoxville Police officer in a shooting inside Austin-East Magnet High School did not come from the student's gun.

TBI officials identified the student who was shot and killed by officers as 18-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr.

Knoxville Police officials said officers responded to a report of a student possibly armed with a gun in the school. They found Thompson Jr. in a bathroom. That's when he and officers got into a struggle and shots were fired.

The student fired once and the officers fired twice. The bullet that hit Officer Adam Wilson was not fired from the student's gun, according to the TBI press release.

Photo: KPD Officer Adam Wilson

The investigation is ongoing. The TBI press release does not specify what gun the bullet that hit Officer Wilson came from only that it did not come from the teen's.