TBI investigates officer involved shooting in Dickson County

Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 12, 2023
DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday night in Dickson County.

What authorities know now is that Saturday night, Dickson County Sheriff's Deputies and Dickson Police officers were responding to a home invasion report.

Officers made contact with a man at the scene, who fled in a vehicle, then crashed near Gaskin Road. When a Dickson Police officer approached the crash, the man put his car in reverse. The officer then fired at the subject.

The man sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. No officers were hurt.

TBI says they are working to independently determine a series of events that led to the shooting. Their investigation in open and ongoing.

