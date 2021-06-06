TBI investigating an officer-involved shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An officer involved shooting in Murfreesboro is currently under investigation by the TBI.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, around 5 a.m. Sunday morning two Murfreesboro police officeres were approached by a man in a vehicle who displayed a handgun.

A pursuit ensued, which ended near West Rutherford Boulevard and Southpointe Way.

Officers then talked with the man who continued to show his firearm for over half an hour, using non-lethal means before the situation escalated where one of the officers fired his gun.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries sustained from the gunshot.

Neither of the officers involved were injured.

TBI agents are working to determine the series of events leading up to the shooting. They are also working to gather any relevant interviews and evidence.

This is an active, ongoing investigation and Newschannel 5 will keep you updated as we learn more information.