TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Fairview.

According to Fairview Police officials, it happened Friday evening within the city limits, but officials did not release an address.

Details of the incident were very limited. It was the second officer-involved shooting on Friday. An undercover officer shot a suspect in a drug bust in Greenbrier Friday afternoon.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.