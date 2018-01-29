TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Agents have been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Murfreesboro after an armed man, wanted out of Bedford County, was captured over the weekend.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement officials from Rutherford and Bedford counties had been pursuing Jesse Caldwell, who’d been wanted in connection with several crimes, including robbery and vehicle theft.

Authorities described Caldwell as “armed and extremely dangerous” and advised residents not to approach him.

Murfreesboro police officers spotted a stolen vehicle Sunday morning and pursued it to Twin Oak Drive in Murfreesboro.

The TBI said an officer exited his vehicle, identified Caldwell and fired into the vehicle. Caldwell was not struck but did receive minor injuries from broken glass.

None of the officers were hurt. The TBI did not release their identities.

After being treated at a local hospital, Caldwell was booked into the Rutherford County Jail.

