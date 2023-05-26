Watch Now
News

Actions

TBI investigating shooting involving a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 9:19 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 10:19:41-04

COLLINWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI is investigating a shooting involving a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday night.

Officials say the deputy encountered a man who fired a weapon at him before fleeing on foot.

Troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol helped search for the man, who was found on Highway 13S in Collinwood.

Preliminary information indicates he fired at a trooper, who returned fire. Two other officers at the scene also fired their weapon.

The man sustained a gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great