TBI investigating shooting involving a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday

COLLINWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI is investigating a shooting involving a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday night.

Officials say the deputy encountered a man who fired a weapon at him before fleeing on foot.

Troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol helped search for the man, who was found on Highway 13S in Collinwood.

Preliminary information indicates he fired at a trooper, who returned fire. Two other officers at the scene also fired their weapon.

The man sustained a gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.