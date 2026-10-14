TBI Most Wanted: Robert Houston Sanders

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Robert Houston Sanders escaped from the Tennessee State Prison in 1990, where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping & armed robbery. He has been on the TBI's most wanted list since May 5, 1993, the longest of any person currently on the agency's most wanted list. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Robert Houston Sanders escaped from the Tennessee State Prison in 1990, where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping & armed robbery. He has been on the TBI's most wanted list since May 5, 1993, the longest of any person currently on the agency's most wanted list. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Robert Houston Sanders escaped from the Tennessee State Prison in 1990, where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping & armed robbery. He has been on the TBI's most wanted list since May 5, 1993, the longest of any person currently on the agency's most wanted list. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Robert Houston Sanders escaped from the Tennessee State Prison in 1990, where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping & armed robbery. He has been on the TBI's most wanted list since May 5, 1993, the longest of any person currently on the agency's most wanted list. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Robert Houston Sanders escaped from the Tennessee State Prison in 1990, where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping & armed robbery. He has been on the TBI's most wanted list since May 5, 1993, the longest of any person currently on the agency's most wanted list. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Robert Houston Sanders escaped from the Tennessee State Prison in 1990, where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping & armed robbery. He has been on the TBI's most wanted list since May 5, 1993, the longest of any person currently on the agency's most wanted list. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Robert Houston Sanders escaped from the Tennessee State Prison in 1990, where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping & armed robbery. He has been on the TBI's most wanted list since May 5, 1993, the longest of any person currently on the agency's most wanted list. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Robert Houston Sanders escaped from the Tennessee State Prison in 1990, where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping & armed robbery. He has been on the TBI's most wanted list since May 5, 1993, the longest of any person currently on the agency's most wanted list. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

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