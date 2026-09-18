TBI Most Wanted suspect arrested in Kentucky, charged in Pickett Co. killing

PICKETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who had been on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list since May has been arrested in Kentucky in connection with a Pickett County homicide.

TBI said Jesse Wayne Phillips was taken into custody Wednesday in Monticello, Kentucky, by Kentucky State Police troopers. He is charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation began May 27 at the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway after deputies responded to the 1000 block of Parker Road in Pall Mall.

The Pickett County Sheriff’s Office found Brad Yates dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to TBI.

During the investigation, authorities identified Phillips, an acquaintance of Yates, as the person responsible for the shooting, TBI said.

Agents obtained an arrest warrant charging Phillips with one count of second-degree murder on May 27. He was added to TBI’s Most Wanted list the following day.

Phillips is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center in Kentucky while awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

The charge is an accusation. Phillips is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.