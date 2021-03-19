TBI releases 2020 report for school crime, domestic violence cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New numbers from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation show the volume and nature of crime on school campuses and domestic violence crime.

The pandemic played a significant role in the number of crimes being committed. For example, crime on school campuses decreased drastically in 2020, and that’s because most schools held virtual learning instead.

From 2018 to 2020, about 24,000 crimes were reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies at an elementary or secondary school campus. Simple assault was the most frequently reported offense, but the overall number of reported offenses decreased 59%.

The TBI says the lower number can be attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reported school crimes in 2020.

The pandemic didn’t really have the same effect for domestic violence offenses. Even though, the overall number of domestic-related offenses decreased by 2.6% from 2019 to 2020, the numbers are still high.

The TBI found that a little over 69,000 offenses were flagged as domestic-related in 2020, and of those, more than 45,000 were reported as simple assault.

The TBI also said the issue of domestic violence is by no means a novel problem in American society, and that we should continue to raise awareness about the dangers of domestic violence.