TBI reports shows college crime continues to decrease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Crime on college campuses is down according to a new report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It analyzed data from colleges all across the state in 2021.

Since 2018 crime as a whole reported on college campuses has been decreasing, according to the report, by more than 32 percent. Crime reported on campus decreased 4 percent from 2020 to 2021.

Last year, larceny/theft offenses accounted for more than 28 percent of reported offenses and reported drug/narcotic violations decreased almost 15 percent from 2020 to 2021.

In 2021, assaults were up almost 19 percent with aggravated assaults being the most common.

Because of the pandemic and students back on campus in 2021, the report shows the amount of violent crime increased from 2020 to 2021 by almost 60 percent. This includes categories like aggravated assault, rape, fondling and robbery.

The report shows a mixture of campuses being shut down in 2020 led to a decrease in incidents being reported statewide, which is why a spike is now being seen.

TBI Director David Rausch said this data goes on to help not only the colleges, but local law enforcement and city leaders to raise awareness of what exists within the communities.