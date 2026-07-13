TBI seeks attempted murder suspect, added to Most Wanted List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating an attempted murder, burglary, robbery, and theft suspect.

Kenneth Dion Spruill has been added to the TBI's Most Wanted List. Spruill is wanted by the Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Spriull is a 36-year-old Black man. He is 6'1", weighs 205 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information should contact the TBI by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND.