TBI seeks help in solving Perry County cold case from 1984

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has renewed its call for help to solve a cold case in Perry County.

Charles Lawrence was a beloved teacher, who was in the midst of running for superintendent, when he was shot to death in his home on April 26, 1984.

WATCH: The 1984 murder of a Perry County school teacher is one that shocked local residents.



It’s a case that former and current law enforcement investigators are determined to solve… and they believe that someone in the community has information that can help them. pic.twitter.com/QFU1W9Qi5C — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 18, 2021

Former Sheriff Thomas Ward worked the case that night and is still searching for information today – continuing to talk with folks who may have details.

Current Sheriff Nick Weems is determined to solve the case because of a personal connection. His grandfather was friends with Lawrence.

Because it's been 37 years since the murder, the evidence is going through forensic reexamination since there's been a lot of advances.

"There could be that one person out there that has never come forward with information that they held back because they were just too scared, or they didn't want to get involved. They may have a key piece of evidence in their head and it's time for them to come forward,” said Weems.

The TBI and Perry County Sheriff's Office are asking people to come forward with any tips, even if they're small. They say people are still talking about the case to this day, and someone has to know something.