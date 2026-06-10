TBI: THP trooper charged after alleged pursuit, shooting

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested and charged following an investigation into an off-duty incident in Grundy County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said special agents began investigating the actions of Trooper Timothy Johnson, 57, on June 2 at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch.

According to the TBI, Johnson was involved in a crash near Tracy City in which the driver of the other vehicle left the scene. Investigators said Johnson then pursued the driver, made multiple attempts to ram the vehicle and discharged his duty firearm, striking the other vehicle involved.

The pursuit ended when the other driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the 1400 block of U.S. 41, according to the TBI. No one was injured by gunfire.

Investigators said Johnson was driving his personally owned vehicle at the time of the incident.

On Tuesday, TBI agents obtained warrants charging Johnson with three counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The TBI noted that the charges and allegations are accusations of criminal conduct and that Johnson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.