TBI: Two suspects shot and killed, hostage injured, and four officers shot in Clarksville standoff

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after an hours-long standoff in Clarksville Tuesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that the incident began after Clarksville Police officers executed arrest warrants at an apartment complex in the area of Union Hill Road and White Oak Drive.

The two suspects, who are brothers, Brandon Green, 31, and Leonard Green, 33, were both charged with aggravated burglary. Upon arrival at the scene, CPD discovered that the men had barricaded themselves inside an apartment with a hostage. Leading to several hours of negotiation with law enforcement.

An exchange of gunfire took place after officers entered the home, resulting in both Green brothers being shot and killed and the hostage being shot and injured. During the incident, four officers were struck by gunfire. However, none sustained life-threatening injuries.

TBI is working to figure out the series of events that took place leading up to the shooting.

No further information is available at this time.