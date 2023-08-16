Watch Now
News

Actions

TBI: Two suspects shot and killed, hostage injured, and four officers shot in Clarksville standoff

10 CLARKSVILLE STAND OFF VO_frame_0.jpeg
wtvf
10 CLARKSVILLE STAND OFF VO_frame_0.jpeg
Posted at 12:19 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 13:19:44-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after an hours-long standoff in Clarksville Tuesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that the incident began after Clarksville Police officers executed arrest warrants at an apartment complex in the area of Union Hill Road and White Oak Drive.

The two suspects, who are brothers, Brandon Green, 31, and Leonard Green, 33, were both charged with aggravated burglary. Upon arrival at the scene, CPD discovered that the men had barricaded themselves inside an apartment with a hostage. Leading to several hours of negotiation with law enforcement.

An exchange of gunfire took place after officers entered the home, resulting in both Green brothers being shot and killed and the hostage being shot and injured. During the incident, four officers were struck by gunfire. However, none sustained life-threatening injuries.

TBI is working to figure out the series of events that took place leading up to the shooting.

No further information is available at this time.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School