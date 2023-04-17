TCAP testing begins for 3rd through 12th-grade students at MNPS schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TCAP testing starts Monday for students across the metro area.

The required testsmeasure student progress and teacher performance, but they sometimes can come with a lot of stress and anxiety.

The Tennessee Department of Education is encouraging students to stay positive during the spring testing period. State educators just want them to do their best. The Spring TCAP testing affects 3rd through 12th graders.

For younger students, the test will be given on paper, while others will take it online. It tests student knowledge in subjects like English, math, science and history.

The district is asking parents to make sure their child gets a good night's rest on nights leading up to testing, has a healthy breakfast and is up early so they are on time.

For families with a 3rd grader, their testing performance in the English/Language Arts category is key to moving them on to 4th grade. This is because of the Third Grade Retention Law, which holds back students who don't meet expectations.

State numbers show most students in Tennessee, at least 65 percent last year, did not meet expectations because of this the district is encouraging all 3rd grades to apply for summer school. That deadline is Friday.

Testing runs through May 5 for most students.