TDH awards 7 counties with grants to address health disparities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health announced $1.8 million dollars in grants for communities to address health disparities — including in Davidson and Williamson counties.

TDH's grants are part of a statewide effort called Collaborative Action for Resilience and Equity, or CARE, where county health officials make action plans to make health improvements in low-income, minority, and rural communities.

This grant money will go towards research and creating programs focused on improving both physical and mental health in underserved communities in seven counties total.

Davidson County will receive $50,000 for a research project in North Nashville looking into food availability and historical causes for food insecurity in the area.

Williamson County will get $25,000 for suicide prevention and crisis intervention training for community organizations.

Three other mid-state counties are also getting money.

Perry County will be able to build a Youth Services Hub to provide youth mental health services.

Lawrence County's grant goes toward a new Lawrenceburg Square Pavilion to house a farmer's market and exercise facility.

Hickman County will get money for mental health and substance misuse programs.

