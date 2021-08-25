Watch
News

Actions

TDH official says child COVID cases are 'exponentially increasing,' urge vaccinations, mask-wearing

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
Classroom File Photo
classroom
Posted at 3:27 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 16:54:04-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 14,000 new COVID-19 cases last week in children alone.

During a call Wednesday, TDH Health executives said the case count among children is "exponentially increasing."

"Our best tools are vaccination and the wearing of masks," Deputy Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald said, adding that quarantining close contacts is "necessary and expected."

"If there are choices not to enforce quarantine to allow kids back in school...it will increase the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. McDonald.

Last week, COVID cases in children reached a new high of more than 2,000 cases in children reported in one day.

With children back in school, the number of COVID cases has steadily increased, forcing some schools to close due to a lack of faculty and staff.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap